Valdosta law enforcement gearing up for President Trump’s visit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - President Donald Trump is preparing to make one of his first public appearances since the presidential race was called. He’s coming to Valdosta this weekend to campaign for Georgia’s Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and the current public service commissioner.
All three are fighting against Democratic opponents to keep their positions.
The rally is set to take place Saturday at Valdosta Regional Airport.
Law enforcement is currently working with the secret service to prepare for security.
“We are doing a very complex plan for security. Of course, leading agency is secret service. We are working with them very closely,” said Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff.
Paulk said because of security concerns, details on the plan can’t be shared.
The sheriff said the Valdosta Police Department is also assisting. Paulk said state agencies, FBI, GBI and all federal agencies are also involved.
“There’s to be a lot of crowd control to handle too, so it’s going to be a complex issue, but we’ll get it done. We started first of the week putting plans together. Now, we are assisting the secret service, like I said, they are the lead agency and trying to implement anything that needs to be done,” said Paulk.
Valdosta’s Police Chief Leslie Manahan released the following statement:
“Any information on the planned rally with President Trump would have to come from his communications team. We can’t release any information on the local level at this time. Further information will be provided if detours or traffic issues occur closer to the event.”
Doors will open at 3 p.m.
The president is set to appear at 7p.m.
Perdue, Loeffler and Public Service Commissioner Lauren McDonald will be there, along with Republicans from Valdosta.
The WALB News 10 team will be at the president's campaign event on Saturday.
