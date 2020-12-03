WTOC viewer pays motel rent for displaced resident of Chatham Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC viewer saw the story and had to help.
The report aired earlier this week about a 75-year-old disabled resident of the Chatham Apartments who has been living in a motel for the past month.
Gerrylyn Harvey told WTOC she was running out of money and concerned she wouldn’t be able to pay her weekly rent due today.
A WTOC viewer, who asked that her name not be used, paid Ms. Harvey’s $340 weekly rent because she didn’t want Ms. Harvey to have to worry.
WTOC called Ms. Harvey last night to share the news.
“Whoever she is. I wish her all the blessings in the world because she’s taken a load off of this old lady, I’ll tell ya,” Ms. Harvey said, her voice breaking into a sob.
Ms. Harvey along with about 30 others had to move out of the Chatham Apartments on Oct 29th - three weeks before the building sold to Savannah College of Art and Design, she said.
Since then, she’s been living at the Studio 6 on Savannah’s southside. She thought she’d only be there for a week or two until her new apartment was ready.
It’s now been more than a month.
The act of kindness means she will be able to stay in the motel for another week, which is crucial timing for Ms. Harvey since it lines up with her move-in date for her new apartment.
She along with several others are waiting for the Live Oak Landing to open. The affordable housing complex off Wheaton Street is expected to open next week, Developer Bill Gross said.
Ms. Harvey is among 70 residents who will move in. The complex is geared toward those who are 62 years and older, and receive financial assistance based on income through a federal housing program.
