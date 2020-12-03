Zunzibar coming to Drayton St. in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two award-winning local restaurants are teaming up for a new project in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District. Construction is officially underway on Zunzibar, brought to you by the owners of Zunzi’s and Treylor Park.
“We’re extremely excited. It’s a project that’s been in the making for over six months since we inked the deal with our landlord.”
Zunzi’s owner Chris Smith could not be more thrilled for Zunzibar, coming soon to Drayton Street in downtown Savannah. After 15 years on York Street, the popular fast-casual restaurant will have a new partner a few blocks south.
“We’re going to be relocating Zunzi’s to this location, 236 Drayton Street, and creating a sister concept called Zunzibar. We’re partnering with the team at Treylor Park, Trey Wilder and Rick Kunzi.”
Trey Wilder says the project is finally coming to life.
“Very excited, it’s been a long rough year for everyone, nice bright point at the end of the year. Me and Chris have been talking about this location for years,” said Wilder, owner of Treylor Park.
Customers can expect the popular South African inspired sandwiches and cuisine from Zunzi’s, plus a beach-themed bar from Treylor Park.
“The two concepts will be operating side by side. Idea is to play off each other. Patio, beer garden, fenced-in, cornhole to play on, nice outdoor space,” Smith said.
“Interesting cocktails, great music, good vibes, great customer service..what we do with our other locations, just bring it here,” Wilder added.
Smith says although this is a new venture for both restaurants, don’t expect too many changes.
“We’ll be operating exactly the same, same food same menu, want to give our guests the same great experience.”
The target date for the opening of Zunzibar is March 1, 2021.
