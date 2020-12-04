Appalachian Ski Mountain opens for the season with COVID-19 precautions

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold weather this week in the North Carolina Mountains has resulted in another ski area opening up.
Appalachian Ski Mountain began it’s season Thursday morning with what many called “perfect conditions.” This opening day, though, was different from any other in the resort’s 59-year history.
Because of COVID-19, the resort is requiring people to register online and make a reservation. They hope people will do it from home where they can put in all their information for rentals and make payments as well. Kiosks are available at the resort, but the same information will be needed.
Once registered, a specific time will be given for the skier to arrive and collect their lift tickets and any rental gear. Officials believe the streamlined process will eliminate lines and crowds inside the lodge and actually speed up the process from arrival to getting on the slopes.
Several more rules are in place as well regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Officials are asking skiers to check their website for instructions and rules before coming to the resort.
They hope it is the start of a long season of skiing and snowboarding.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.