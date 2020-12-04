Beaufort Co. School District superintendent quarantining after providing medical assistance

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County’s top school leader is working from home and following CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
He is being cautious because of an extraordinary experience he had over Thanksgiving break.
The Beaufort County superintendent is quarantining after helping a local family who were having a medical emergency.
Superintendent Frank Rodriguez says he and his wife were at Walmart last week when they started hearing screaming. The superintendent immediately found a woman yelling for help for her husband.
“That’s when she shared that she was getting ready to get out of the car and her husband was nonresponsive. And he had slumped over,” Rodriguez said.
A second bystander worked with Rodriguez to get the man out of the driver’s side and onto the ground where they could help him
“Pulled him out of the vehicle and just began to administer CPR.”
Rodriguez jumped into action using the CPR skills he had from coaching soccer. His wife, working alongside him. He said in that moment he was not worried about COVID. He was worried about a life.
“It’s just not something you think about in moments like that. Somebody needs help and you do what you have to do. To help someone. And, you know, I would want someone doing that for my dad or somebody in my family if they needed that kind of help and you just don’t think about any of that you just do it.”
When WTOC spoke with the superintendent he did clarify that he has been tested since the event and he was negative but he will continue to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
