WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Car crashes into Hardeeville home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hardeeville Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car that ran into a woman’s house on Boyd Street and Heyward Street in Hardeeville.
The car knocked down a fence, crashing into the side of a house.
Officials say a woman was inside the house, and has no injuries.
The man driving the car was alert but taken to the hospital for observation.
It’s unclear what led up to the car hitting the house.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with us for updates to this story.
