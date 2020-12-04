CASA suitcase drive helping foster kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Savannah loaded suitcases into their cars today to help children in need during the holidays.
It’s all part of CASA’s Suitcase Drive for foster kids. They will go to foster children so that way they have something to carry their belongings with from home to home.
We spoke with one CASA official about why donating is so important.
“We serve 76 percent of the children in foster care within Savannah Chatham County. So collecting suitcases for children who potentially move from place to place is very important because it supports them and lets them know that there’s a community that cares about them and the circumstances that they are facing as foster children,” said Jennifer Graham, Communications and Development Manager for CASA.
CASA says there are currently more than 370 foster children in Chatham County.
