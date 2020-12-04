Chatham Co. Commission adds pay raise for commissioners to agenda at last minute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A last-minute addition to the agenda created some sparks at Friday’s Chatham County Commission Meeting.
“It came to my attention that the only way to adjust commissioners pay by state law is for a previous commission to do it before an incoming commission,” said District 4 Commissioner Patrick Farrell.
With one meeting left Commissioner Patrick Farrell felt this was the only time he could make a motion to increase Chatham County commissioner’s pay. He will remain in his role for the fourth district and say he feels it’s been a while since they’ve had a raise and it’s a modest request.
Meanwhile, current commission chairman, Al Scott, who is on his way out of office didn’t like the approach.
“If you want to raise your salary, and none of the new commissioners have requested this the request came from you commissioner Farrell. If you wanted to raise your salary the time to do it was before the election, not after the election but that’s my personal opinion,” Scott said.
Commissioners’ base salary currently is a little more than $27,000 and county leaders say there was a 2 percent cost of living adjustment to their salary as of January 2020. While there was a debate, the motion was added and will be discussed for a second time at their next meeting on December 18, contingent on a legal matter. If approved the $5,000 pay raise would apply to the new commission at the start of 2021.
