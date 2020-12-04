Coastal Health District discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases are trending upwards.
A look at the numbers shows that in the past month we have increased our daily average of new cases and the community transmission index.
This news makes the desire for a COVID-19 vaccine even stronger.
Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District describes Chatham County’s COVID case count as “tickling” upwards. He says he’s not as concerned about what’s happening right now, but rather what’s going to happen in the days and weeks ahead.
“We’re looking a little better along the coast than are some other parts of Georgia and certainly much of the rest of the nation right now, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve got a magic force field around us we all need to be careful and continue to wear our masks and do those other things that are appropriate,” said Dr. Davis.
Dr. Davis says while the CDC has changed quarantine guidance, Georgia has yet to do the same. He says the Coastal Health District is seeing an increase in testing because of the holidays and expects that to continue into the new year. With community transmission ongoing, two COVID vaccines are in the process of approval, but little is known about when they could be in our area.
“We do know is that there are supplies of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine. They have already been made and they are ready to ship, we do not know the exact timing, we do not know the exact quantity. We anticipate we will get several hundred thousand doses initially in Georgia. We anticipate that in phase one A this vaccine will be targeted for healthcare providers and residents and workers in long term care facilities.”
Dr. Davis says they hope to receive their first shipment of vaccine before the end of the month, but says a lot has to be done before that. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines will have to be recommended by the ACIP and then can go before the FDA for emergency use approval.
“Not only do we have to get the EUA complete and get the vaccine shipped, but we have to get the final training and make sure that everyone is trained.”
While the vaccines are undergoing safety standards, Commissioner Dean Kicklighter raised his concerns for the lack of trust. He says he did an unofficial Facebook poll showing that exists here in Chatham County too.
“I had 831 responses and I have not gone through and actually counted, but I would think that about 95 percent or more are actually saying no at this point,” Kicklighter said.
Dr. Davis says they know there is concern, but once they have the approvals there will be a lot of information to dispel rumors and share data especially on a local level.
