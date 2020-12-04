Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-16 near Pooler Pkwy

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transporation says a crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 closed Friday morning near the Pooler Parkway Interchange (MP 155).
Pooler PD tells us there was a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire and they are going to have to close traffic while it burns out.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
Please use an alternate route and avoid the area at this time.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.