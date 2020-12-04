Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico today and will pass to our west. A warm front has pushed north of the area this morning. This will allow for much warmer temps today. A cold front late will push through around midnight. Rain chances increase around 7pm inland and end around 1am at the coast. Drier, breezy and cool weather returns Saturday. Low pressure will move quickly through Florida late Sunday into Monday. This will bring us a chance for showers. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and below average temps.