Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico today and will pass to our west. A warm front has pushed north of the area this morning. This will allow for much warmer temps today. A cold front late will push through around midnight. Rain chances increase around 7pm inland and end around 1am at the coast. Drier, breezy and cool weather returns Saturday. Low pressure will move quickly through Florida late Sunday into Monday. This will bring us a chance for showers. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and below average temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers through 1am, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
