Friday: Warmer, cloudier day gives way to scattered rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s; warmer than the past few mornings. The sky remains mostly cloudy, to cloudy, through the day as the temperature warms up.
By noon, it’ll be nearing 70° in Savannah. The temperature is forecast to peak in the low to mid-70s today; beaches may stay in the 60s.
A spotty shower is possible through late afternoon, followed by a greater shot at rain this evening and tonight. There is no risk of severe weather. The sky clears early Saturday.
It’ll be a chillier, breezy day behind Friday rain showers. Another quick-moving storm system brings a chance of rain later Sunday into Monday ahead of the next strong cold front that delivers chilly, to cold, air by the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.