Statewide task force watching drivers in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A statewide task force is watching the roads in Hinesville to help remind you to focus.
Spend just a few minutes at Highway 84 and General Screven Way and you’ll see people holding their phones while driving or not wearing seatbelts or showing signs of possible impaired driving. This task force hopes they can put a dent in that this weekend.
The yellow vests were hard to miss, but so were the blue lights. Officers stood at the corner and spotted people breaking the law and radioed police or troopers to deliver the ticket. Members of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety brought their Rolling Thunder task force to Hinesville Thursday.
They say because of the high number of people hurt and even killed in wrecks here so far this year, and not just at night.
“In the daytime, traffic’s heavier. So, people need to pay more attention. It’s all about trying to get them to put on that seat belt and put down the cell phone,” said Roger Hayes, with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
On Thursday, they wrote 110 seat belt citations and 38 for distracted driving.
“We can see these violations. The texting and driving, distracted driving. We’re always on the lookout for that. During the daytime, but also at night. And DUI same thing,” Georgia State Patrol Task Force Sgt. Dustin Stone said.
Both say they deal with DUI’s even in the middle of the day - often from prescription pills and other drugs. They plan to monitor spots like this through Saturday night. They hope people spot them, and change the behavior, before they spot them.
