Three suspects charged with murder after remains found of missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains found in March have been identified as a missing woman in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department states a DNA analysis determined the remains are those of Melanie Steele.
The 24-year-old was reported missing in September 2019. She was last seen in the 2100 block of California Avenue. Her remains were found on New Hampstead Parkway.
The Savannah Police Department has charged three suspects with Steele’s death.
John Lashea Bailey, 22, Taj Dialo Gayle, 21, and Justin Lewis Path, 29, were charged with murder in connection to this case. All three suspects were already in custody at the Chatham County Jail on other charges.
The case is still under investigation. If you know anything call Savannah Police.
