Vice President Pence makes campaign stop in Savannah for Ga. Senators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Savannah on Friday to campaign for two Georgia Senators headed to a runoff race.
The vice president ran about an hour late after starting his morning in Atlanta. But that didn’t impact the enthusiasm of the crowd that had gathered.
There was a fairly large turnout as they were expecting a little over one thousand to attend. However, that number was likely closer to 300 or 400. The rally was to urge voters to support Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
“You all know what the stakes are here in Georgia. Chuck Schumer said it, couldn’t have said it more clearly. He said, quote “now we take Georgia, then we change America.” I’ve got a message for Chuck Schumer and the Washington democrats: We’re going to keep Georgia. We’re going to save the Senate and then we’re going to save America,” Vice President Pence said.
Vice President Pence concluded by encouraging everyone to get out and vote in the runoff election in January. Adding that the president is still fighting the results of the election but that doesn’t mean voters shouldn’t trust the process.
In total, the vice president spoke for close to 30 minutes before wrapping up his short but important visit to the Peach State.
