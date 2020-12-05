Another cool night ahead!

The middle of the week will be dry and a bit cooler. Lows return to the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning with highs only in the mid 50s. Wednesday morning will be the coolest this week, with a brief freeze possible for communities west of I-95. The Savannah metro looks like it will remain a degree or two above the freezing mark around sunrise on Wednesday, but it is always a good idea to protect your pets and sensitive plants!