Another cool night ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear and cool conditions continue as we head into the evening! Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, with upper 40s returning not long after sunset.
Some high clouds will move in overnight, but lows will still drop to the mid 30s inland and upper 30s for the Savannah metro around sunrise.
Tybee Tides: 11:37PM 6.1′ I 5:55AM 0.8′ I 12:02PM 7.6′
After a cool start, temperatures warm up to about 60 degrees at noon, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 60s, with a slight chance for some light showers to move in late Sunday into early Monday morning. There could be some damp roads for the Monday morning commute, but it will be a warmer morning with temperatures closer to 50 degrees. Highs top out near 60 degrees on Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies.
The middle of the week will be dry and a bit cooler. Lows return to the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning with highs only in the mid 50s. Wednesday morning will be the coolest this week, with a brief freeze possible for communities west of I-95. The Savannah metro looks like it will remain a degree or two above the freezing mark around sunrise on Wednesday, but it is always a good idea to protect your pets and sensitive plants!
We’ll warm back up during the second half of the week into this coming weekend, when highs will return to the upper 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.