Bluffton holds annual Christmas celebration in non-traditional fashion

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Despite the pandemic, the town of Bluffton still held their annual Christmas parade this morning, but with a twist.
They held a reverse parade where people stayed in their cars and drove down May River Road.
With a steady flow of cars waving and honking their horns, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka says they had to come up with something to still make sure they kept their holiday tradition going for another year despite the pandemic.
“We don’t like saying no and this is something we tried to think outside of the box and what can we do and I am overwhelmed,” she said. “Everyone is in their car, we are at a safe distance, it’s a beautiful day; everyone should do this.”
For parade-goers themselves, they say this was a first but they’re happy it all worked out.
“I’ve never been to a reverse parade where they’re parked, it was interesting,” said parade attendee Brian Murphy. “I’m a little disappointed, I think it’s a little smaller but with everything that’s going on at least everybody is out having a good time enjoying each other’s company.”
Murphy says he admits he misses the traditional parades were everyone is lined up on the streets taking it all in, but he says it still didn’t put a damper on his holiday spirit.
“I think the holiday spirit comes from within, so I’m just more joyous and I try to present that to other people and treat other people more kindly, I guess, than I would on any other normal year to brighten their holiday,” he says.
