City of Savannah brings back ‘Rock the Block’ cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A WTOC update to a story we brought you back in August. about the Rock the Block Cleanup.
It all started because city sanitation services were limited due to the pandemic and residents needed a way to get rid of larger trash items. Now, the city has decided to bring it back this month.
The City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department and Aldermen from Districts 2, 3 and 4 have brought back not one but three different opportunities for residents to get rid of their yard waste, bulk trash items and tires for the month of December.
After seeing a lot of success just months ago, the City has brought back the Rock the Block Cleanup.
Three dumpsters will be placed in different locations in Districts 2, 3, and 4 this month.
All residents have to do is bring their yard waste, tires, and bulk trash items and put them a designated dumpster.
The city will then dispose of the trash for free.
District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett says they wanted to bring this option back to different communities especially during this time.
“We’re going to try to continue this effort as much as possible because we all know that we’re going back through another version of the pandemic and people are strapped for money and time and resources so if we could help them as much as possible, especially in this Christmas season, you can’t really get out due to much, this is our give back,” said Alderman Leggett.
The dumpsters are currently in District 3 but will be moving to a different district next weekend.
