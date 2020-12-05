Court order denying McMichael’s bond released

This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (Source: Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
By Amanda Aguilar | December 5, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:27 PM

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) -New court documents detail a Georgia judge’s reasons for denying bond for the father and son charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied Gregory and Travis McMichael bond in November over concerns of their actions, as well as witness testimony.

The court order states the two men pose a significant risk of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice, are a flight risk, and pose a significant danger to persons, community, or property.

The order cites examples based on several pieces of evidence presented in court last month. This includes the video of Arbery being shot and killed.

The McMichaels told police they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect, claiming self-defense.

The document says that the McMichaels never witnessed Arbery commit a crime in Satilla Shores and there was no attempt to have a conversation with Arbery.

