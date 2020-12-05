Friday’s second round playoff scores and highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fifteen southeast Georgia teams were in action in the GHSA second round Friday night. Wins would advance them in to the state quarterfinals.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Class AAAAAA
Langston Hughes 35 Glynn Academy 0 F
Richmond Hill 13 Westlake 55 F
Brunswick 21 Lee County 48 F
Class AAAAA
Ware County 49 Creekside 25 F
Coffee 24 Starr’s Mill 9 F
Class AAAA
Cairo 23 Benedictine 45 F
Islands 0 Bainbridge 36 F
Class AAA
Central-Macon 0 Pierce County 42 F
Upson-Lee 7 Appling County 61 F
Class AA
Jeff Davis 29 Jefferson County 42 F
Class A-Private
St. Anne-Pacelli 24 Savannah Christian 37 F
Calvary Day 14 First Presbyterian Day 7 F
Class A-Public
Mitchell County 8 Metter 49 F
