Friday’s second round playoff scores and highlights

Several area teams punched their ticket to the Elite Eight

GHSA Football Playoffs scores for Friday, Dec. 4
By Jake Wallace | December 5, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 12:30 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fifteen southeast Georgia teams were in action in the GHSA second round Friday night. Wins would advance them in to the state quarterfinals.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Class AAAAAA

Langston Hughes 35 Glynn Academy 0 F

Richmond Hill 13 Westlake 55 F

Brunswick 21 Lee County 48 F

Class AAAAA

Ware County 49 Creekside 25 F

Coffee 24 Starr’s Mill 9 F

Class AAAA

Cairo 23 Benedictine 45 F

Islands 0 Bainbridge 36 F

GHSA Football Playoffs scores for Friday, Dec. 4

Class AAA

Central-Macon 0 Pierce County 42 F

Upson-Lee 7 Appling County 61 F

Class AA

Jeff Davis 29 Jefferson County 42 F

Savannah Christian advanced to the state quarterfinals with a win over Pacelli Friday night. The Raiders will host Wesleyan next week.
Savannah Christian advanced to the state quarterfinals with a win over Pacelli Friday night. The Raiders will host Wesleyan next week. (Source: WTOC)

Class A-Private

St. Anne-Pacelli 24 Savannah Christian 37 F

Calvary Day 14 First Presbyterian Day 7 F

Class A-Public

Mitchell County 8 Metter 49 F

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.