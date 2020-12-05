GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah
By WTOC Staff | December 5, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:38 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting in Savannah is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to a public information officer with the Savannah Police Department, an officer-involved shooting occurred at about 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on the property of Hidden Pointe Townhomes. The officer was not injured in this incident.

No other details about the shooting have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

