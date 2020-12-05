GHSA playoff match-ups set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Match-ups for the third round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final eight.
Class A Private
- Savannah Christian vs. Wesleyan
- Calvary Day vs. George Walton Academy
Class A Public
- Metter vs. Warren County
Class AAA
- Appling County at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Pierce County vs. Carter-Atlanta
Class AAAA
- Benedictine vs. Riverdale
Class AAAAA
- Coffee at Calhoun
- Ware County vs. Cartersville
All games are scheduled to be played December 11-12. See highlights from the second round wins here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.