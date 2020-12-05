GHSA playoff match-ups set

Match-ups for the third round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final eight.

GHSA logo (Source: GHSA)
By Lyndsey Gough | December 5, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Match-ups for the third round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final eight.

Class A Private

  • Savannah Christian vs. Wesleyan
  • Calvary Day vs. George Walton Academy

Class A Public

  • Metter vs. Warren County

Class AAA

  • Appling County at Greater Atlanta Christian School
  • Pierce County vs. Carter-Atlanta

Class AAAA

  • Benedictine vs. Riverdale

Class AAAAA

  • Coffee at Calhoun
  • Ware County vs. Cartersville

All games are scheduled to be played December 11-12. See highlights from the second round wins here.

