Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out

Among the most high-profile movers on the left is the Fair Fight organization, which voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams organized after her loss in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race. Abrams’ group on Thursday reported raising $34.5 million between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23. That’s not the same eye-popping numbers of some of the major party PACs, but it’s targeted on voter turnout. As an example, Fair Fight texted 2 million voters within days of the runoffs being set with information about how to secure absentee ballots for the second round. That’s about 80% of the total number of votes that Biden received in Georgia.