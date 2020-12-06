Chatham County Board encourages voter registration ahead of deadline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The deadline to register to vote for the Senate Runoff Election is Monday.
Chatham County Board of Elections Vice Chairman Malinda Hodge says they’re expecting those who voted in the general election to vote in the runoff election. And with the U.S. Senate majority at stake, they’re also expecting a lot of new registered voters as well.
Election officials want to make sure eligible voters and those who will be eligible on election day are registered.
“You can absolutely register to vote by tomorrow if you were not eligible to vote in the previous election,” Hodge said. “If for some reason you’ve been purged from the registration for voting, you can register by tomorrow in order to be able to vote in the senatorial election.”
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, there are over 200,000 active voters in Chatham County.
Hodge says they’re expecting a record number of voters and absentee ballots.
“Early voting will probably look very similar to ours is it in the past election cycles,” said Hodge. “We expect the same people who voted before to return to the polls and vote again and we expect an influx of new voters again because of the national publicity because of the local attention these races have been getting. So we expect a record turn out.”
Hodge says voters need to come up with a voting plan, especially if they want to cast their ballot on election day.
She also wants voters to know how impactful their vote is.
“Now we see, not only does your vote count but it’s critical. It has a huge impact on what happens and often times people who do not necessarily make it to the polls to express their vote are those who are most impacted by the decisions that come from our legislature.”
You can check your voter registration status on Georgia’s My Voter Page.
