Plan for a damp Monday morning commute!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High clouds continue to progress toward the west overhead, but we will remain dry this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 50s after sunset with just a light southwesterly breeze.
Tybee Tides: 12:36AM 6.7′ I 6:53AM 0.8′ I 1:00PM 7.3′
Light showers progress in from the west toward the coast after midnight, lasting through the early morning commute. These light showers will dampen the roads, so you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you are going Monday morning!
Temperatures start out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is about ten degrees warmer than Sunday morning. We’ll dry out by lunchtime with afternoon highs topping out in the lower 60s.
The clouds clear out overnight heading into Tuesday morning, with cooler air filtering in. Lows dip into the mid 30s Tuesday morning, with frosty conditions possible at daybreak, especially west of I-95. Despite abundant sunshine, highs only top out in the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon!
Wednesday morning will be the coldest out of the next week. A light freeze is likely for communities away from the immediate coastline. Make sure you protect your pets and sensitive plants!
Warmer weather builds in during the end of the week with, highs in the mid 60s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. We’ll cool right back down this weekend with highs back in the lower 60s and a slight chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
