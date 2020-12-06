S.C. reports 2,538 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd highest single-day total to date

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,538 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the second highest single-day total reported in the state since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Saturday’s DHEC report also showed 51 probable new cases, 43 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths in the state.
It marked the 19th straight report in which the daily new case count exceeded 1,000 and a fourth day with percent-positive rate above 20%. That brings the total to 216,378 confirmed cases in the state, 15,721 probable cases; 4,237 confirmed deaths and 329 probable deaths.
A total of 2,869,493 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians. Sunday’s report represented the results of 11,980 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 21.2%, up from Saturday’s 20.8% rate.
Saturday’s confirmed cases broke the previous highest single-day total which was reported yesterday with 2,470 cases which compelled health officials to address the “seriousness” of South Carolina’s circumstances.
“It’s clear that our state and nation are at a pivotal point in this pandemic,” DHEC officials said on Friday. “We’re at a pivotal point in this pandemic. Together, we can take actions to change our course.”
Health officials stress that the most effective means for stopping the virus was to wear a mask, social distance, limit contact with those outside of your household, routine testing, and adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines, as directed.
