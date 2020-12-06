Sen. Loeffler, Rev. Warnock face off in Senate debate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -In a little less than a month, Georgians will decide who represents them in the U.S. Senate, tipping the scales for party dominance in the Senate depending on which candidates win.
Jon Ossoff took questions solo at an Atlanta Press Club-sponsored event on Sunday, since incumbent Senator David Perdue declined the debate invitation. Senator Kelly Loeffler went head-to-head with Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in the night’s second event.
One panelist asked Senator Loeffler if she condemned the threats against state and local elections officials recently brought to light by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
“Well absolutely,” said Senator Loeffler. “As someone who has been the subject of threats and violence, I absolutely denounce it.”
The Senator would not directly say if she shared the feelings of those within her own party that the presidential election was rigged.
“President Trump has every right to use every legal recourse available,” she said.
On the issue of the number of Supreme Court Justices, Senator Loeffler said Reverend Warnock would pack the Court with radical justices who would fundamentally override the Constitution.
“As I move all across the state people aren’t asking me about the courts and whether we should expand the courts,” said Reverand Warnock. “I know that’s an interesting question for people inside the Beltway to discuss. But they’re wondering when in the world are they going to get some COVID-19 relief.”
On the topic of a coronavirus vaccine, panelists asked each candidate if they would accept a vaccine when public health experts declare it to be safe, and encourage the public to take it. Both said they would.
“I’m going to encourage my fellow Georgians to stay safe, to get that vaccine,” said Senator Loeffler. “And we have a great plan to prioritize those communities who need it most, and we will make sure that’s carried out.”
“I will try to work hard as a Senator to make sure that communities that are so often marginalized don’t find themselves at the back of the line again,” said Reverend Warnock. “That they have access to the vaccine.”
And both underscored the importance of the runoff election, and what it means not only for Georgia, but for the nation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.