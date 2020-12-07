Chatham Co. Police investigate after shots fired in Marian Circle

By WTOC Staff | December 7, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 10:11 AM

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Police are investigating after shots were fired in the 100 block of Marian Circle on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area after a man reported that his car was shot at while he was inside of the vehicle. He said the suspects were in a gray sedan. No one was injured.

Anyone who has any information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

