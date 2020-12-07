Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will move through the area today. We’ll see lots of sunshine and cooler temps. An upper level trough will move through the area tonight. This will bring some clouds and a slight chance for showers north of I16 through 10pm. Skies will begin to clear again overnight with colder air arriving. High pressure returns Tuesday and continues through Saturday. We’ll see lots of sun but temps remain below average and a freeze is possible Wednesday morning. Temps begin to warm Thursday with 70s possible Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday morning. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers along with cooler temps.