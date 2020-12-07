Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will move through the area today. We’ll see lots of sunshine and cooler temps. An upper level trough will move through the area tonight. This will bring some clouds and a slight chance for showers north of I16 through 10pm. Skies will begin to clear again overnight with colder air arriving. High pressure returns Tuesday and continues through Saturday. We’ll see lots of sun but temps remain below average and a freeze is possible Wednesday morning. Temps begin to warm Thursday with 70s possible Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday morning. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers along with cooler temps.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers through 10pm north of I16, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday night will be clear with a freeze possible, lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 50.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
