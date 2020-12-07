Deadline to register to vote for runoffs is Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is the very last day of voter registration for the January 5th runoff election.
Georgia voters will decide the U.S. Senate majority which has brought a lot of attention to the state and your vote.
Though typically runoff elections don’t see a large turnout, this year the board of registrars expects that to change.
Monday at the Kroger on Gwinnett Street, a couple volunteers from Georgia Stand Up to Vote were out trying to get people to register to vote.
They say the bipartisan group has been helping people in the community register for weeks, and as of noon Monday, they already had a dozen new voters sign up to participate in the runoff.
Volunteers say while people avoided talking about their political beliefs they did want to make sure their voice was heard.
“People are really excited that we’re spending all of our personal time unpaid to help them participate in democracy and have their voice heard and you know there is a lot at stake so I think people are pretty excited to get involved right now and to make a difference in that and voter registration is just one of many parts of that,” said Robert Arnow, volunteer with Georgia Stand up to Vote.
While a lot of those they talked to were registered already, volunteers say they did also talk about early voting which is set to begin in one week.
Colin McRae chairman of the Board of Registrars says they are fully preparing for that now as well as sending out absentee ballots and even getting some back.
If you do want to register you still have a bit of time if you do so online at the Georgia my voter page.
