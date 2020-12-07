Energy assistance funding quickly runs out in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have lost their jobs or need help making ends meet since the pandemic.
Just like clockwork, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services’ Energy Assistance Program is helping low-income families and seniors pay their heating bills.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program that so many families have learned to depend on through the years in Chatham County will not be able to help as many as usual this year. EOA Interim Director Terry Tolbert says they had a limited amount of money to work with this year and relief funding received in the summer ran out quickly.
“The need is still there. A lot of people will be coming under or unemployed so it’s becoming very difficult to just pay utilities and pay their rent and mortgage payments,” said Terry Tolbert, Interim Executive Director of EOA Savannah-Chatham County.
Online and telephone applications for the program opened December 1. Tolbert says the 2,000 spots available filled within 30 minutes and more than 15,000 people requested assistance.
“In any given year, we’ve expect by 30 or 35 minutes that all appointments that we had were going to be filled because roughly there’s probably about 30,000 people who may qualify for the program in Chatham County.”
Last year, the EOA was able to help 5,000 families in need. This year, they had less money available and could only give assistance up to 3,000 families.
Tolbert says people are still in need and more began contacting them earlier this year for energy assistance.
“This will probably help some people two to three months, which makes a big difference, and some people it may be four months if they’ll only spend $50 or $60 a month, and so that’s really a big help. Especially if a elderly family or somebody that’s sick that need to use their money to pay for the medicine or buy some food so it makes a big big difference.”
The EOA expects to help 5,000 families between now and next summer.
Tolbert also says if you need help paying your cooling bill, the EOA will have applications available in April.
You can help assist families with energy assistance by contributing to the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County.
