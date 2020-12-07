Feed the Hungry toy drive registration now open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Feed the Hungry will hold their annual toy drive registration starting Monday.
That registration will continue through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Empowerment Center in Garden City.
Parents, in order to register you must bring a legal ID, your child’s social security card or their birth certificate. Your child must also be present at the registration.
The Feed The Hungry Christmas Drive Through Dinner is set to happen on December 23rd at the Windsor Forest Community Center at 3 p.m.
