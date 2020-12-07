Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan block request for special session

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four State Senators made the request for a special session to appoint a new set of electors in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan released a joint statement Sunday, saying a special session to select a separate slate of electors is not allowed under state or federal law.
The statement went on to say in part, “the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors will be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote. Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the November 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts.”
The Governor and Lt. Governor say this would not make for a short-term resolution.
They say the judicial system is the only viable option to dispute the results of the November 3rd election in Georgia.
