Improvements being made in Jasper Co. for fire protection

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County’s new fire station is in an area that until now has been more rural and because of that has had longer response times to emergencies. And they say now, everyone will be safer.
The Church Street - Stiney Road community in Jasper County has been under served for years according to county officials
“It was geographic oddity and that we didn’t have fire protection services in that area,” said County Administrator Andrew Fulghum.
Now, that has changed. A new fire station was just completed on Stiney Road. The $1.62 million fire station will be staffed 24 hours a day by first responders.
“It took a while to get that contract going. To get the station constructed, and it was in an area that was kind of low so it needed a lot of work. But I’m very proud of the staff because they were able to pull it together and build the station at a very reasonable price there so that we can provide that production for those residents.”
That’s not the only improvement. In the last few years the area has also been awarded $1.5 million in grants to demolish 30 dilapidated structures, add security cameras to certain areas, raise sidewalks, and improve drainage capabilities. The county believes these measures will improve safety and the vitality of the area.
“So removing those dilapidated structures from that area, I believe will certainly provide besides aesthetic, it will provide some safety measures,” said County Planner Lisa Wagner.
This will be a multi year project but the county says for now they are happy the new fire station is up and running.
