Learn How to Wrap Your Present Like a Pro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is no greater sign of the holidays than presents under a Christmas tree. Greenbriar Children’s Center can help dress up your packages once again this year. Their giftwrapping fundraiser is now up and running at Oglethorpe Mall.
Brian Byers caught up with a couple of longtime giftwrap center volunteers to learn how to wrap your presents like a pro.
- Near the Macy’s Court at Oglethorpe Mall
- Any time during mall hours
- Continues through Dec. 24
- Starting at $3 per package
- All proceeds go to Greenbriar Children’s Center
