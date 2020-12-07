Marines go shopping for Toys for Tots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some reinforcements arrived Monday for WTOC’s annual Toys for Tots drive, thanks to the United States Marine Corps.
The Marines spent $5,000 dollars on new toys for children in need in our area. Sergeant Ishmael Clayton says this year it’s more important than ever to give.
“Demand has increased, just for funds, you still have time to donate money towards it, we’re still going out and buying stuff, but also, this week we’re going to pick up our toys from 151 locations in order to give to Toys for Tots as well.”
