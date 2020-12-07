Monday: Early showers bring the return of winter-chill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a bit milder, though still chilly out, this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Light, to moderate, rain showers are shifting through the area and are forecast to push offshore by later this morning.
Sunnier, drier, breezy weather filters in through the day as the temperature only slowly warms; topping out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. This afternoon will be dry and tonight will be much colder.
Frosty 30s are expected Tuesday morning. Colder, sunnier weather persists through mid-week ahead of a Friday and Saturday warming trend Temperatures may peak in the 70s both afternoon, with a few more clouds.
A chance of rain sweeps through Saturday night and Sunday morning, followed by another clearing and colder trend heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
