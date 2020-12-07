Popular Daisy landmark destroyed after fire

DAISY, Ga. (WTOC) -Many people living in the small town of Daisy are devastated after a popular barn burned down over the weekend.
The barn was a part of the Long Needle farm. Popular country star Luke Bryan even performed there many times.
For many people in this small town of Daisy, this barn was much more than just any old barn, memories were created here and it’s a staple in town that many say will truly be missed.
“It’s always been here.”
Hugh Glisson has lived in Daisy for almost 10 years and says the barn has been there for as long as he could remember.
“It was a landmark around here,” Glisson said.
Glisson says there’s not much in their small town and this barn really was the center of many events that brought the community together.
“Went from a horse stable, to living quarters, to a concert venue,” he said. “So yeah people will miss it.”
So now in the town of less than 200 people, Glisson says the memories are all they have left to hold onto.
“This place has probably been for 75 years at least,” he said. “I mean I remember coming up here when I was 16 years old. Everybody knew about this place and there were a lot of memories made out here.”
