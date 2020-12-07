SPD Behavioral Health Unit has responded to over 60 calls since creation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says their Behavioral Health Unit has been hard at work since the group was created a few months ago.
“I think it’s really speaking for itself that the Unit is much needed,” said Anthony Watkins with the Behavioral Health Unit.
Since it’s inception in late September, the Savannah Police Behavioral Health Unit has responded to more than 60 calls, including one from last week. In that total, the BHU has helped more than a dozen people in crisis. On top of that, once a crisis or situation is over, the Unit has helped people find the help they need.
“The BHU officers will go out and do that follow-up visit, that initial visit to them and try to get them into those services that are needed,” said Maj. Robert Gavin with SPD.
Gavin pointed out the Behavioral Health Unit also assists on overdose calls, which since the Unit was created, there have been more than 1,000 in Savannah. The BHU officers we spoke with say they aren’t always encountering people experiencing health or life-threatening problems.
“What you may think is a crisis and what I think is a crisis are two totally separate things. So we have to realize that a person could be going through their own crisis, but to us it could be something as simple as, they’re a little bit short on their electricity bill,” said Julie Cavanaugh with the Behavioral Health Unit.
Cavanaugh added if you would like someone from the BHU to check on a loved one, or someone you know in crisis, you can find their information here.
Major Gavin said the need for the services are apparent enough that other police departments have reached out to see if their officers can participate in the training. He says they hope to expand the classes at the turn of the new year.
