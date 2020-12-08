Bloomingdale councilman, CCPD captain placed on leave

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has confirmed Chatham County Police placed one of their captains on leave pending a GBI investigation.
CCPD says the captain is Gene Harley.
He’s also a councilman for the City of Bloomingdale.
According to the GBI, the case was referred to them yesterday at the request of the Bloomingdale Police chief.
It asks the GBI to investigate a domestic violence incident which involves Harley.
Additionally, CCPD says they have launched an internal investigation into the matter.
