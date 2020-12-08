Chatham Co. Health Dept. preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia explained their action plan moving forward for the COVID-19 vaccine, we wanted to talk with local officials about the vaccine rollout in our area.
The Coastal Health District says they are expecting a shipment of vaccine when approved, though they do not know much they’ll get or when.
But despite that, the Coastal Health District is still planning to distribute that limited amount to their healthcare workers and long term care facilities.
Leaders here say the timeline really depends on when approval comes from the FDA which is expected to meet later this week.
Dr. Chris Rustin says when the first shipment comes it will be distributed to the healthcare community who will be further prioritized.
We know Georgia is expecting to get both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine and while they operate similarly they are administered differently and stored at separate temperatures, creating some logistical planning.
Dr. Rustin says locally they are already preparing for that and planning alongside the state for that.
“What it is going to require is extremely good documentation, being able to make sure that anybody who receives that first dose, that we know who they are, we know when they need to return because it is critically important that individuals that get a vaccine follows that vaccine regiment that’s been recommended by ACIP and by the manufacturer of the vaccine.”
Dr. Rustin says as they wait for the final details, the Department of Public Health is working on a public education campaign about the vaccine to help communities better understand the process, safety and how it works.
Leaders say the initial phase and delivery of vaccine will be very limited. They say it could be several months before there is enough vaccine for a general vaccination clinic, but they hope to have a drive thru clinic when they have enough in hand.
