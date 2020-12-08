City Council unanimously approves 2021 Pooler budget

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has now unanimously approved their budget for 2021.
The vote came during last night’s city council meeting.
Some of the highlights include the addition of 5 new police officers and six new police vehicles.
They’ll also be adding 12 new firefighters, which will bring their total personnel up 72 by the end of 2021.
Along with the completion of a new fire station on Jimmy Deloach by the third quarter of 2021.
They will also be expanding their storm drainage department and adding a new code enforcement department.
