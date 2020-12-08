Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today and continues through Saturday. We’ll see lots of sun but temps remain below average and a freeze is possible Wednesday morning. Temps range from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s at the beaches. Temps begin to warm Thursday with 70s possible Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday morning. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers along with cooler temps.