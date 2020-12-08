Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today and continues through Saturday. We’ll see lots of sun but temps remain below average and a freeze is possible Wednesday morning. Temps range from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s at the beaches. Temps begin to warm Thursday with 70s possible Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday morning. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers along with cooler temps.
Today will be sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight will be clear and cold with a freeze expected, lows 29-37.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Today: N-NW winds at 5-10 knots, seas at 2-3 feet. Tonight: NW winds at 10-15 knots, seas at 1-2 feet. Wednesday: W winds at 10-15 knots, seas at 1-2 feet.
