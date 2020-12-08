Hampton Co. School District 1 to remain fluid for next semester

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Hampton County School District one has decided to begin next semester with their current schedule when school returns from the holiday break in January. They say that could change as soon as the end of January.
“Our board members, as well as our administrative team, feel like for the present time, with the COVID situation as it is, we should stick with the program that we have. It seems to be working for us,” said Superintendent Ronald Wilcox.
Hampton County School District one will continue to offer a hybrid schedule and virtual schedule for its students. Right now, different grade levels receive different schedules. Some get a half-day, some get a full day and they change how many days they are in the building. They are hoping next semester they can change that.
“Our intent is to develop a plan by January that would allow us to bring all students back at least four days full days, face-to-face,” said Wilcox.
They say they believe bringing children back is vital for their performance in school
“I can’t tell you that I’ve had teachers say that they feel like the students are not getting what they really need during this coronavirus epidemic because they are not getting 100% face-to-face,” said Wilcox.
The district is still waiting on testing results to come in but they already expect they will be lower than normal. The district says they are also planning on expanding testing opportunities for students next semester
“We will be able to bring people in for a drive through rapid test,” he said. “However this is for students and employees only.”
Testing will be at Wade Hampton County and run by a nurse brought in by the district. Tests are provided by the state.
