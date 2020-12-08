How will pharmacies distribute the COVID-19 vaccine?

“It has taken several hours of filling out applications, filling out surveys and those surveys is where they do ask us what our storage capabilities will be, what we think our daily capability will be as far as the number of vaccines that we can give in a day to patients. To be able to be a part of administering and supplying these vaccines is very exciting. It’s very exciting to hopefully restore some normalcy back into the American way of life,” said Alex Tucker, owner of Richmond Hill Pharmacy.