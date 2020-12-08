Industry leaders give update on the state of small business in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, we got a closer, in-depth look at how the pandemic has affected a vital component of the local economy in Chatham County.
Tuesday was the eight annual State of Small Business in Chatham County, a virtual round table this year due to COVID-19.
It was presented by Wells Fargo and SCORE Savannah.
There definitely were bright spots and encouraging news from the participating panelists.
But one things is certain, full economic recovery for Chatham County’s small business industry will take years.
To help small businesses recover, panelists acknowledged it’s going to take time and local community support, as well as public acceptance of a coronavirus vaccine.
“With respect to recovery, what it will really depend on is not the fact that we might have vaccines available, but what really matters is whether people get vaccinated,” said Mike Toma with Georgia Southern University.
And as far as a more precise timeline on a full recovery, President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council, Michael Owens said, “We expect full market recovery hopefully by the second quarter of 2024. It will take years to build back what COVID only took a few weeks to devastate.”
A representative from the Georgia Ports Authority gave perspective on a business trend they’ve seen emerge and grow exponentially in the pandemic: e-commerce.
“Any businesses that are looking to or are thinking about jumping into that, that’s really going to be the wave of the future. We will not go back to where we were prior to this pandemic. E-commerce will only continue to get stronger,” said Lee Beckmann.
The film production industry was another hard-hit sector in the pandemic locally, but one that’s already showing promise of a rebound.
“There’s even talk right now of several potential projects currently in development in Savannah that may add much-needed infrastructure locally that could potentially double or possibly even triple Savannah’s capacity to host film and television production,” Charles Bowen, with The Bowen Law Group.
One panelist pointed out now is the time to start planning if you’re thinking about starting a small business, adding as the market starts to recover, which is projected to begin next year, you’ll be ready to take advantage.
