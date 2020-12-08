Keeping COVID-19 cases low in senior living facilities

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With a COVID-19 vaccine on its way, nursing homes and senior living facilities are still doing their part to keep residents safe until then.
Temperature checking when someone comes in is just one of the safety protocols staff at the Station Exchange are taking to help keep their COVID numbers down, but executive director Doris Purser says that’s not all they even have a UV sterilizer that disinfect mail.
“We see our residents as our family and I think this has really made us emphasize that,” said Executive Director Doris Purser.
Purser says in August they saw a peak with three residents that tested positive for COVID-19, but showed no symptoms as well as four staff members who also tested positive with no symptoms. She says that was the last time the virus made it’s way through the facilities doors.
“It was an eye opening experience. We felt blessed that we had absolutely no symptoms in the building. At that point we decided to take a lot more precautions, we made sure our staff had masks to wear outside the building, made sure they had gloves in their cars for pumping gas.”
Since then Purser says the way they’ve managed to keep their numbers down or essentially nonexistent is by not only taking the necessary precautions, but also following DPH guidelines to the tee.
“We understood that we were the weak link. We’re the ones that were going to have to bring it into the building if it came in here, so we wanted to make sure everybody was covered on every base to the point where every staff member is given hand sanitizer to wear around their neck.”
She says when it comes to DPH guidelines, there are three different phases for long term care facilities that determine how they’re able to operate, visitation included.
“First phase obviously it means that you are in the red still. So when DPH puts out their codes every Monday morning, it tells you which color each county falls under. Bryan County who has been very blessed has been in the yellow for the last three weeks, which means we can do indoor visitation. It also means that we have not had any COVID cases in over two weeks.”
Purser says visitors are escorted throughout the building and have a 30 minute scheduled visitation.
She says their residents come first and they will continue to do what is necessary to keep everyone safe.
