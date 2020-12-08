Savannah Alderwoman denies apology to city manager after council gives statement on ethics violation complaint

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four Savannah City Council members gave a statement Tuesday regarding their ethics violation complaint filed against fellow Council member, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.
Council members Nick Palumbo, Kurtis Purtee and Linda Wilder Bryan all came to City Hall to say they’re putting the issue of the ethics complaints against Gibson-Carter behind them.
An independent ethics committee found that Gibson-Carter did violate Council’s code of ethics when she made statements at a rally over the summer about pedophiles being in City Hall, and used profane language during a closed door executive session.
“It’s our understanding that the Alderwoman at Large for Post 1 has privately apologized for her actions during a discussion with the city manager, and has expressed profound regret for the harm that they have caused. We believe that a public expression would greatly aid in the healing that is needed caused by these divisions. But that time’s past us. We have to look forward, and return to the enthusiasm, optimism and hope that characterized this Council when we entered office early in 2020,” Alderman Palumbo said.
The Council members said they don’t plan on pursuing this issue anymore when asked if recommendation for a public reprimand or censure could come up on a future agenda.
However, Gibson-Carter said in a statement to WTOC that she did not apologize and she “meant” what she said. She wrote:
Regarding today’s press conference with Aldermen Palumbo, Purtee and Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan.
I am reluctant to respond, as I was unaware of my council colleagues intent to share untruths, while speaking to the media. I find it interesting that they “conveniently appeared” after the Mayor’s weekly briefing.
The fact is, I did not apologize and do not intend to. I said, what I said to Mayor Johnson’s manipulative attempt to cheat the City Manager search, and I meant what I said about the complicit nature of leaders in our city and state, where child sex trafficking is concerned.
As far as I am concerned, I was done with anything related to the ethics complaint, when I left the hearing on October 29th. Unfortunately, it is the intent of these misguided Aldermen and Alderwoman, to keep with their frivolous and baseless claims.
I cannot control the juvenile behavior of my council colleagues and wish that they would focus more on the most pressing issues our City faces; like, the increasing homicide rate, gun violence and poverty.
It is my hope that Mayor Johnson would shepherd these 4 members he has influenced in a more productive way.
Thanks,
Kesha Gibson-Carter
Alderwoman At-Large, Post 1
