State of Small Business to discuss impact of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Restaurants, shops, and other businesses in Savannah continue to struggle from the challenges of COVID-19.
The 8th Annual State of Small Business will happen virtually on Tuesday afternoon. Covid-19′s impact on small businesses in Savannah will be a hot topic.
Dr. Michael Toma is an economics professor at GSU’s Armstrong Campus. Dr. Toma will use his time to discuss employment among Chatham County’s small businesses.
When it comes to a new and hopefully better year in 2021, Dr. Toma advises small businesses to hold on through the early part of the year.
Although a vaccine is near, Dr. Toma says it’s likely that the small businesses relating to the county’s service industry won’t see improvements until late summer of next year when more people begin to feel better about going out. He says small businesses are extremely important to a local economy.
