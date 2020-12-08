SVA graduate named Vice-President elect Harris’ Chief of Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A graduate of St. Vincent’s Academy has been announced as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pick for her chief of staff.
Hartina Flournoy was former President Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff.
She graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy right here in Savannah with the class of 19-74.
In a statement, Harris said Flournoy’s “deep experience, public policy expertise, and accomplished career in public service make her uniquely qualified for this important position.”
